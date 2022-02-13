 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Liam Payne's son Bear pretends to have Covid-19 to 'get the day off school'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 13, 2022

Liam Payne’s son Bear pretends to have Covid-19 to ‘get the day off school’
Liam Payne’s son Bear pretends to have Covid-19 to ‘get the day off school’

Liam Payne revealed that his son Bear, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole, once pretended to have contracted Cpovid-19 so that he could take a day off school.

During his Instagram Live on Friday, the One Direction alum gave an insight into his adorable bond with the four-year-old boy.

Gushing over his little munchkin, the 28-year-old singer expressed that his son is getting ‘quite smart’ as he recalled a ‘sneaky’ move of the boy.

“He (Bear) went to school the other day and he didn't want to go, and I think he learned that if you have Covid you don't have to go to school, which is quite sneaky but also quite smart,” recalled Payne.

“He figured out if he pretended to say 'I've got the virus' then he would get the day off school,” he added.

“Apparently it went so far as to him telling the teacher... I didn't even know what a virus was when I was four, sneaky,” the LP1 singer continued expressed. 

“He did get a telling off for it, but I kind of have to give him props for it as well, because my pretending to get off school when I was a kid was not that extravagant.”

'I'm not proud of him in a way, but I'm happy with the level of deviousness, childish deviousness,” he said.

