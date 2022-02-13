 
Sci-Tech
Sunday Feb 13 2022
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp working to give your profile a new look

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 13, 2022

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo and keyboard buttons are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. — Reuters
Popular messaging platform WhatsApp is working to add a feature to the application which will give a new look to a user's profile, WABetainfo reported.

In a future update, WhatsApp will roll out the ability to set a cover photo in addition to the profile picture. However, the under development feature is only for Business accounts and, is not yet planned for standard WhatsApp users.

However, there is no specific release date for the feature but as soon as it is enabled for beta testers, WhatsApp will make some changes to the Business profile settings.

Here is how the future update may look like:

Screengrab provided by WABetainfo.
New camera button: Business account users can select a photo or take a new one to set a cover photo for their profiles.

Cover photo: Other users, including Standard account users, will be able to see the cover photo when they visit any Business account profile.

The feature update will initially be rolled out for iOS but WhatsApp is planning to introduce it for the Android as well.

