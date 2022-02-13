Kanye West crosses out Pete Davidson from photo amid feud with Kid Cudi

Kanye West escalated his feud with Pete Davidson amid feuding wit Kid Cudi for being friends with the comedian

Kanye West has escalated his one-sided feud with estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson by crossing him out of an Instagram photo amid feuding with rapper Kid Cudi for being friends with Davidson.

The Donda rapper, who begged God on Instagram to bring his family with Kardashian back together last week, announced on Instagram on Saturday that he is cutting out Cudi from his upcoming album Donda 2 due to his friendship with ‘you know who’.

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda 2 because he’s friends with you know who,” West had written in a since-deleted Instagram post.

In response, Cudi had commented, “Too bad I don’t wanna be on your album you f***in dinosaur,” and then tweeted, “You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend.”

West then hit back at Cudi for allegedly ‘backstabbing’ him, sharing a 2019 photo of himself and Cudi with Davidson, who he crossed out and wrote, “I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER.”





That’s not all… West also posted an edited image from Captain America: Civil War, showing him, Drake, Julia Fox, Travis Scott, and Future on one side, and Davidson, Kardashian, Cudi, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift on the other side.







