Hurricane Katrina victims call out Brad Pitt over defective homes he built

Victims of 2005 Hurricane Katrina are decrying defective homes built by actor Brad Pitt and his Make It Right Foundation, with their attorney saying that they ‘believed in the dream Pitt sold them’, reported Page Six.



Speaking out in a new interview with Newsnation on Thursday, February 10, attorney Ron Austin, who filed a lawsuit on behalf of the victims in 2018, said, “They believed in him (Pitt). They believed in the dream he sold them. Unfortunately, what they got is a bunch of broken promises.”

Pitt built ‘affordable’ homes for victims of Katrina in 2006, however, the ‘experimental’ and ‘environmentally’ friendly homes, that they sold for $150,000 each, soon turned out to be defective with mould-infestations.

While sources in 2018 said that Pitt had paid millions out of his own pocket to fix the homes, Austin says “there’s nowhere to turn” since “Brad Pitt and the foundation have closed their offices.”

Pitt’s own lawyers are working to take his name off the lawsuit since 2018, with a close source saying, “His attorneys have made it clear that he has no legal liability for the decisions made by others, but Brad remains personally committed to doing whatever he can to help resolve the ongoing litigation.”