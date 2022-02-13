 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Hurricane Katrina victims call out Brad Pitt over defective homes he built

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 13, 2022

Katrinas victims have decried defective homes built by actor Brad Pitt and his Make It Right Foundation in 2006
Katrina's victims have decried defective homes built by actor Brad Pitt and his Make It Right Foundation in 2006

Victims of 2005 Hurricane Katrina are decrying defective homes built by actor Brad Pitt and his Make It Right Foundation, with their attorney saying that they ‘believed in the dream Pitt sold them’, reported Page Six.

Speaking out in a new interview with Newsnation on Thursday, February 10, attorney Ron Austin, who filed a lawsuit on behalf of the victims in 2018, said, “They believed in him (Pitt). They believed in the dream he sold them. Unfortunately, what they got is a bunch of broken promises.”

Pitt built ‘affordable’ homes for victims of Katrina in 2006, however, the ‘experimental’ and ‘environmentally’ friendly homes, that they sold for $150,000 each, soon turned out to be defective with mould-infestations.

While sources in 2018 said that Pitt had paid millions out of his own pocket to fix the homes, Austin says “there’s nowhere to turn” since “Brad Pitt and the foundation have closed their offices.”

Pitt’s own lawyers are working to take his name off the lawsuit since 2018, with a close source saying, “His attorneys have made it clear that he has no legal liability for the decisions made by others, but Brad remains personally committed to doing whatever he can to help resolve the ongoing litigation.”

More From Entertainment:

Deaf musicians to be part of Super Bowl halftime show for the first time

Deaf musicians to be part of Super Bowl halftime show for the first time
Rihanna dishes on struggles in hiding her pregnancy from friends: 'It was hard'

Rihanna dishes on struggles in hiding her pregnancy from friends: 'It was hard'

Channing Tatum ‘threw a chair’ after Marvel project fell apart

Channing Tatum ‘threw a chair’ after Marvel project fell apart

Hilaria Baldwin is in ‘love’ with her new hairstyle, ‘I’m fearless, I’m divine’

Hilaria Baldwin is in ‘love’ with her new hairstyle, ‘I’m fearless, I’m divine’
Kate Middleton shares sneak peek as she appears on ‘CBeebies Bedtime Stories’

Kate Middleton shares sneak peek as she appears on ‘CBeebies Bedtime Stories’
Andrew Garfield’s ‘Spider Brothers’ congratulate him over Oscar’s nod

Andrew Garfield’s ‘Spider Brothers’ congratulate him over Oscar’s nod
Queen Elizabeth’s first audio message from 1940 released on World Radio Day

Queen Elizabeth’s first audio message from 1940 released on World Radio Day
‘All Of Us Are Dead’ actor Park Solomon spills beans on season 2 storyline

‘All Of Us Are Dead’ actor Park Solomon spills beans on season 2 storyline
Late Princess Margaret’s lover allowed to visit grave on death anniversary

Late Princess Margaret’s lover allowed to visit grave on death anniversary

Kanye West crosses out Pete Davidson from photo amid feud with Kid Cudi

Kanye West crosses out Pete Davidson from photo amid feud with Kid Cudi

'Mad Max: Fury Road' director almost roped in Eminem and Rihanna for major roles

'Mad Max: Fury Road' director almost roped in Eminem and Rihanna for major roles
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner step out for rare lunch outing with daughter Willa

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner step out for rare lunch outing with daughter Willa

Latest

view all