Bieber wowed A-list crowd at pre-Super Bowl party before shooting erupted

Guests at Justin Bieber's party included Jeff Bezos, his girlfriend, and NFL Hall-of-Famer Tony Gonzalez

Justin Bieber can leave even a room full of elite athletes, actors and A-Listers star struck, reported The Associated Press.

The invite-only guests at Friday’s first of two nights of a Super Bowl-week party dubbed ‘Homecoming Weekend’ crushed around a small stage-in-the-round under a tent at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California to get close to Bieber, who hopped, bopped and shimmied through a 45-minute set as the evening’s headliner.

The crowd included Jeff Bezos, his girlfriend TV host Lauren Sánchez, Hamilton actor Anthony Ramos and NFL Hall-of-Famer Tony Gonzalez.

Most of the hands around the stage were holding phones in the air and filming. Some gleeful fans turned around to shoot selfies with Bieber, who wore a black skullcap, shades, a white hoodie and a sparkling necklace as he boogied in the background.

With a spare five-piece band, the 27-year-old pop star played a set that leaned heavily on recent songs, including Somebody, Hold On, Ghost, and As I Am, with a few nods to the past, like 2015′s What Do You Mean?

He stood at a keyboard to play an earnest electric-piano intro to Peaches before getting back to the dancing.

Bieber kept the songs flowing, and kept the between-song banter to a minimum.

“You guys having a good night?” he said at one point. “You guys rooting for the Rams?”

The party ended with some shots being fired that left rapper Kodal Black and around three or four other people injured.

NBC News reported that Kodak Black, 24, was instantly sent to the local hospital where he is currently recovering from injuries. As per LAPD, a report for gunshots fired was lodged around 2.45 am.

Night one also included a DJ set from Marshmello. Drake is set to perform on night two.

The event, presented by The h. wood Group, REVOLVE, PLACES.CO and Uncommon Entertainment, was themed on a high school homecoming.

The mostly young guests posed at photo stations with bejeweled football helmets, took pictures in front of a faux-high-school hallway of pink lockers and trophy cases.

Staffers were dressed in football uniforms, making the rounds with fancified versions of stadium food, including plant-based chicken bites, garlic fries and tiny pizzas. - AP