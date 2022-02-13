 
Sunday Feb 13 2022
Eminem addresses nervousness over Superbowl performance

Sunday Feb 13, 2022

Lyricist and songwriter Eminem highlight the ‘nerve wracking’ anxiety he’s been feeling ever since his Super Bowl performance got confirmed for half-time.

He started off by admitting to the interviewer Sway Calloway, for the SiriusXM’s Shade 45 podcast, “To me, there’s nothing more final than live TV.”

He also went on to detail the “nerve-wracking” anxiety that follows every half-time show, for any since and explained the repercussions musicians face if anything goes on and admitted, “If you [expletive] up, your [expletive] up is there forever.”

For those unversed, Eminem will be joined with co-headliners Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre.

The Super Bowl LVI will kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST today, February 13th at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. 

