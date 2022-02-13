Luke Bryan reveals the ‘best advice’ Katy Perry gave him for Vegas Residency

 
Sunday Feb 13 2022
Sunday Feb 13, 2022

Luke Bryan recently broke his silence over the best piece of advice Katy Perry ever gave him for his upcoming Vegas Residency.

He began by explaining to Entertainment Tonight how Katy Perry started her sage advice by reminding him how big the stage really is for a Vegas Residency.

Bryan also admitted that he feels the best piece of advice is to “be as theatrical as possible,” just as Perry was for her’s last year.

"I don’t take myself very seriously, to just stand there and try to be real theatrical," he started off by explaining.

"I wanna be energetic. [I want to put on a] rockin' show where people are just having fun. I want moments where I interact with the crowd too."

During the course of the interview he was also asked if any of his friends would be joining him for a special visit and he hilariously warned, "With so many artists and singers that come through, I mean, there’s no telling."

"Whenever they’re in town, they better not call me and tell me they’re in town, 'cause I’m going to give them an ultimatum to come by here and get on stage with me."

He also went on to discuss the “nervousness” he’s been feeling about returning to the stage and added, "We've been rehearsing all week. We came in with a lot of anxieties about [not being able to] rehearse with all of this in Nashville or off site. We really had to build it quickly, but we've been building it via emails."

"... We knew there was still a lot to tinker with and blocking, but at our first run through yesterday, we were like, 'We've got a show. This is going to be amazing.'"

Before concluding though he offered his fanbase some personal bit of advice and admitted "The most critical thing in entertainment is walking out there and being confident and knowing you got the show handled, and we've got that handled. We're going to have a great time."

