Blackpink’s Lisa turns heads in sensual perfume collaboration

BlackPink’s Lisa turns up the heat with an alluring and breathtaking collaboration alongside the Haute Parfumeire brand Celine.

The famed girl group singer adorned a stunning and bejewelled gown for the collaboration and had Pale Blue Eyes by The Velvet Underground playing in the background.

Lisa, real name Lalisa Manobal, became a brand ambassador for the brand back in December of 2020 and her debut included a runway debut that was held in France.

The entire video highlighting the singer’s captivating presence has been shot as black-and-white and showcases her in her signature short bob, with bangs and multiple wardrobe changes and mesmerizing camera angles.

