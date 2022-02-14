 
Monday Feb 14 2022
Kanye West gets BOOED by Super Bowl crowd as he appears on jumbotron: Watch

Monday Feb 14, 2022

Thousands of fans booed Kanye West during this year's Super Bowl when he appeared on the jumbotron, reported The Daily Mail.

Fans began booing the 44-year-old rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, as soon as he appeared on the big screen from his seat at the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

Ye, seen wearing a black mask over his face, was spotted with his children, daughter North and son Saint, at the game at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles.

The Donda rapper's appearance at the Super Bowl game came just hours after he launched an Instagram rant against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

The Praise God rapper not only called out Kardashian and Davidson, but started his rants off with chastising fellow rapper Kid Cudi for his friendship with Davidson.

West posted a since-deleted Instagram post on Saturday, February 12, with a handwritten note claiming Cudi would no longer be collaborating with him on his upcoming album Donda 2.

"Just so everyone knows, Cudi will not be appearing on Donda 2 because he's friends with you know who," West wrote. This was followed by a reply by Cudi which then escalated into a full blown online feud.

Aside from Ye, many other celebrities were spotted at the Super Bowl, including Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker, and Dwayne Johnson.

