Monday Feb 14 2022
Queen Elizabeth’s bombshell Queen Camilla announcement ‘leaves opinion split’

Monday Feb 14, 2022

Experts speculate upon the possible reason why Queen Elizabeth’s bid to dub Camilla Queen Consort after her passing was something “no one saw coming.”

Daily Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers made this revelation during his recent appearance on the Pod Save The Queen podcast.

In the conversation with host Zoe Forsey, he claimed, “It was a bombshell. This is absolutely extraordinary. I don’t think anyone saw this coming.”

“There had been some rumours flying around recently that something was going to happen.”

“But I definitely didn’t think it was imminent and I certainly didn’t think that the announcement would be made on Accession Day.”

The journalist also pointed towards the polling over the Queen Camilla bid and added, “It is a big, big issue that has really, really split opinion.”

“You go right back to when Charles and Camilla got married in 2005. The Palace were heavily briefing that she would only ever be known as Princess Consort. She wouldn’t be Queen.”

