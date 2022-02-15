Julia Fox reveals how her life was ‘difficult and hectic’ with Kanye West

Julia Fox has revealed how being with Kanye West could be hectic, difficult, and too serious for her

Julia Fox is fresh out of a whirlwind romance with Kanye West and ready to share what it’s been like to be with the billionaire rapper who lavished her with expensive gifts during their time together.

Talking to The Cut just before breaking up with West, Fox shared that everything is much more ‘serious’ when she’s with the Donda rapper.

“I’ve never been operating at the level that Ye is. Everything is much more amplified, and everything feels much more serious,” she said.

Fox also shared how being with Kanye could be ‘difficult’ and ‘hectic’, saying, “When I’m with Ye… Even when I’m with my son, it’s also very difficult. It feels like you’re just going with the flow, but the flow is very hectic, if that makes sense.”

She went on to explain, “It’s a lot of last-minute decisions or deciding to go somewhere at the last minute and activating when needed.”