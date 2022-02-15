 BTS snubbed from Super Bowl LVI 2022 ad spots?

 
Just when BTS was about to make history, the K-pop group was reportedly snubbed!

Fans were over the moon amidst the reports of Suga’s Over The Horizon to become the first ever song by a Korean soloist to get featured at Super Bowl LVI 2022.

The song has been included in Samsung’s Galaxy For the Planet’ campaign ad which was supposed to run during one of the highly sought-after ad spots, reported Audacy.

NBC reported that airing a 30-second commercial during the mega event cost around $1 million.

However, ARMY – group’s official fandom, was disappointed that the septet never appeared during the commercial break.

Meanwhile, fans were also hoping to see the Butter hit-makers perform at the halftime show during the big game. 

However, Dr. Dre along with Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar was roped in for the performance.

