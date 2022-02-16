 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-Lamar Odom vows to ‘try damndest’ to win her back

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom has admitted that he didnt her right when they were married
Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom has admitted that he didn't her right when they were married 

Kim is not the only Kardashian whose ex is trying their hardest to win them back; Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom has also gone on record to state that he is going to ‘try his damndest’ to try and reconnect with his ex-wife.

Lamar’s admission came on Monday’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother, where he discussed his relationship with Khloe with fellow costars who suggested that he should reach out to her once he gets out of the house.

“Well, I’m going to try my damndest,” Lamar then stated.

Admitting that he didn’t treat her right when they were married, Lamar also said, “I've never thought about getting married again.”

“She has the right to never see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change. I would say I'm a lot more loyal now,” he further added.

Lamar and Khloe tied the knot all the way back in 2009 after dating each other for just a month. They were separated by 2013, and Khloe field for divorce in 2015 following Lamar’s near-fatal overdose. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew 'donation' dubbed 'bloody money' to block truth about sex scandal

Prince Andrew 'donation' dubbed 'bloody money' to block truth about sex scandal
Britney Spears’ former penthouse goes on sale for THIS stunning amount

Britney Spears’ former penthouse goes on sale for THIS stunning amount

Prince Andrew should lose 'Duke of York' title, demands York city

Prince Andrew should lose 'Duke of York' title, demands York city
Disney World set to allow vaccinated visitors to ditch masks indoors

Disney World set to allow vaccinated visitors to ditch masks indoors
US Olympian Simone Biles gets engaged on Valentine’s Day

US Olympian Simone Biles gets engaged on Valentine’s Day
Kanye West clearly going through something that supersedes logic, says Bethenny Frankel

Kanye West clearly going through something that supersedes logic, says Bethenny Frankel
Wendy Williams battles Wells Fargo mental sanity suit with ex-husband’s legal counsel

Wendy Williams battles Wells Fargo mental sanity suit with ex-husband’s legal counsel
Kim Kardashian's fans await her response to Kanye West latest post

Kim Kardashian's fans await her response to Kanye West latest post
Queen Elizabeth releases special fragrance ‘just for dogs’: ‘Coastal Walks’

Queen Elizabeth releases special fragrance ‘just for dogs’: ‘Coastal Walks’
BTS to perform in South Korea for first time since coronavirus began

BTS to perform in South Korea for first time since coronavirus began
Bob Saget's family files suit to prevent star’s death records release

Bob Saget's family files suit to prevent star’s death records release
Julia Fox fame rises by 100% on Google after dating Kanye West

Julia Fox fame rises by 100% on Google after dating Kanye West

Latest

view all