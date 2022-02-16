Shibli Faraz asks masses to use as little fuel as possible to avoid price hike

The minister says that it would’ve been a different case if Pakistan made its own petrol or if country had oil wells.

“Prices of the fuel in the international market have reached up to $95,” he says, stating govt has not imposed taxes on fuel prices.

Says Ministry of Science is trying to reduce electricity consumption as “it will allow govt to minimise import of oil.”

ISLAMABAD: Following the hike in the prices of petroleum products in the country, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Wednesday has advised the public to use "as little fuel as possible," Geo News reported.

Speaking to journalists at the Parliament House, the minister said that it would’ve been a different case if Pakistan made its own petrol or if the country had oil wells.

“The prices of the fuel in the international market have reached up to $95,” he said, stating that the government has not imposed taxes on the fuel prices in a bid to give "relief" to the masses.

Faraz also said that "life cannot be normal during these tough times as inflation and COVID-19 are global issues."

“Our government’s priority is to subsidise food and drinks,” he added.

During the conversation, he said that the Ministry of Science is trying to reduce electricity consumption, as “it will allow the government to minimise the import of oil.”

Price Hike

The government on Tuesday dropped a major bombshell on the masses by hiking the price of petrol by Rs12.03 per litre, citing an increase in the prices of crude oil in the international market.

“The prices of petroleum products are showing a drastic increase in the international market and presently are at the highest level since 2014. Despite the unabated increase since the beginning of the year, Prime Minister Imran Khan deferred the last review of petroleum products' prices on January 31, 2022, and advised against the summary of OGRA,” said the finance division in the latest statement.

— Thumbnail image: PID/File