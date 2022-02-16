 
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Shibli Faraz asks masses to use as little fuel as possible to avoid price hike

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

  • The minister says that it would’ve been a different case if Pakistan made its own petrol or if country had oil wells.
  • “Prices of the fuel in the international market have reached up to $95,” he says, stating govt has not imposed taxes on fuel prices.
  • Says Ministry of Science is trying to reduce electricity consumption as “it will allow govt to minimise import of oil.” 

ISLAMABAD: Following the hike in the prices of petroleum products in the country, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Wednesday has advised the public to use "as little fuel as possible," Geo News reported.

Speaking to journalists at the Parliament House, the minister said that it would’ve been a different case if Pakistan made its own petrol or if the country had oil wells.

“The prices of the fuel in the international market have reached up to $95,” he said, stating that the government has not imposed taxes on the fuel prices in a bid to give "relief" to the masses.

Faraz also said that "life cannot be normal during these tough times as inflation and COVID-19 are global issues."

“Our government’s priority is to subsidise food and drinks,” he added.

During the conversation, he said that the Ministry of Science is trying to reduce electricity consumption, as “it will allow the government to minimise the import of oil.” 

Price Hike 

The government on Tuesday dropped a major bombshell on the masses by hiking the price of petrol by Rs12.03 per litre, citing an increase in the prices of crude oil in the international market.

“The prices of petroleum products are showing a drastic increase in the international market and presently are at the highest level since 2014. Despite the unabated increase since the beginning of the year, Prime Minister Imran Khan deferred the last review of petroleum products' prices on January 31, 2022, and advised against the summary of OGRA,” said the finance division in the latest statement.

— Thumbnail image: PID/File

More From Pakistan:

IHC dismisses Faisal Vawda's plea challenging lifetime disqualification

IHC dismisses Faisal Vawda's plea challenging lifetime disqualification
Jahangir Tareen group may join hands with Opposition: sources

Jahangir Tareen group may join hands with Opposition: sources

Bilawal demands restoration of student unions across country

Bilawal demands restoration of student unions across country
Islamabad police makes history by launching WhatsApp contact number

Islamabad police makes history by launching WhatsApp contact number
Watch: Why was there a hike in petrol price?

Watch: Why was there a hike in petrol price?
IHC reserves verdict on Vawda's plea challenging lifetime disqualification

IHC reserves verdict on Vawda's plea challenging lifetime disqualification

Journalist Mohsin Baig arrested from Islamabad

Journalist Mohsin Baig arrested from Islamabad
Ban on indoor weddings and dining extended in Karachi, Hyderabad

Ban on indoor weddings and dining extended in Karachi, Hyderabad

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate under 5% for first time in a month

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate under 5% for first time in a month
PTI officials paid highest amount for Toshakhana gifts in 2018-19: report

PTI officials paid highest amount for Toshakhana gifts in 2018-19: report
Rana Sanaullah indicates major change in country's politics in Feb-March

Rana Sanaullah indicates major change in country's politics in Feb-March
No trust motion will make its way when PTI allies stop receiving calls: Shahid Khaqan

No trust motion will make its way when PTI allies stop receiving calls: Shahid Khaqan

Latest

view all