 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Justin and Hailey Bieber go separate after spending Valentine's Day and Super Bowl Sunday together

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

Justin and Hailey Bieber go separate after spending Valentines Day and Super Bowl Sunday together

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, who spent Valentine's Day and Super Bowl Sunday together, returned to business on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old supermodel was spotted heading to her usual Pilates class in stunning sweatshirt and leggings while the Canadian singer, 27, made his way to a recording studio wearing orange beanie and grey hoodie.

Dressed in a light grey sweatshirt and dark grey leggings, Hailey emerged from the exercise session. 

Justin and Hailey Bieber go separate after spending Valentines Day and Super Bowl Sunday together

On the other hand, her musician husband was seen arriving at a studio with his dog in tow, looking dashing in hood of his light grey shirt over his bright beanie hat. He rocked charcoal-colored jeans to match with his top.

The much-loved couple appeared to be in great spirits as they went separate to their regular activities after enjoying loved-filled moments together.

Justin Bieber set the internet on fire with his awe-inspiring Valentine's Day tribute to his supermodel wife, sharing her sizzling snap in hot pink lingerie while sitting on a white couch, captioning "Happy Valentine's Day baby."

Hailey also shared the same image with sweet caption: "Valentine I love you baby."

Justin and Hailey kicked off the celebrations on Sunday with an extra special night out when they enjoyed a double date with Kendall Jenner and her NBA star boyfriend, Devin Booker, to Super Bowl LVI at the SoFi Stadium in California.

More From Entertainment:

Queen, Prince Charles put 'intense pressure' on Prince Andrew to settle case

Queen, Prince Charles put 'intense pressure' on Prince Andrew to settle case
Nickelodeon announces ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’ spinoff films

Nickelodeon announces ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’ spinoff films

Prince Andrew’s settlement sparks speculations into finances: ‘Where’d it come from?’

Prince Andrew’s settlement sparks speculations into finances: ‘Where’d it come from?’
Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre settled assault lawsuit for THIS whopping amount

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre settled assault lawsuit for THIS whopping amount
Khloe Kardashian’s ex-Lamar Odom vows to ‘try damndest’ to win her back

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-Lamar Odom vows to ‘try damndest’ to win her back
Kim Kardashian ‘ignoring’ Kanye West’s pleas ‘to get back together’: source

Kim Kardashian ‘ignoring’ Kanye West’s pleas ‘to get back together’: source
Prince Andrew 'donation' dubbed 'bloody money' to block truth about sex scandal

Prince Andrew 'donation' dubbed 'bloody money' to block truth about sex scandal
Britney Spears’ former penthouse goes on sale for THIS stunning amount

Britney Spears’ former penthouse goes on sale for THIS stunning amount

Prince Andrew should lose 'Duke of York' title, demands York city

Prince Andrew should lose 'Duke of York' title, demands York city
Gigi Hadid dazzles in casual outfit at Michael Kors Show

Gigi Hadid dazzles in casual outfit at Michael Kors Show

Latest

view all