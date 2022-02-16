Justin and Hailey Bieber go separate after spending Valentine's Day and Super Bowl Sunday together

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, who spent Valentine's Day and Super Bowl Sunday together, returned to business on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old supermodel was spotted heading to her usual Pilates class in stunning sweatshirt and leggings while the Canadian singer, 27, made his way to a recording studio wearing orange beanie and grey hoodie.

Dressed in a light grey sweatshirt and dark grey leggings, Hailey emerged from the exercise session.

On the other hand, her musician husband was seen arriving at a studio with his dog in tow, looking dashing in hood of his light grey shirt over his bright beanie hat. He rocked charcoal-colored jeans to match with his top.

The much-loved couple appeared to be in great spirits as they went separate to their regular activities after enjoying loved-filled moments together.

Justin Bieber set the internet on fire with his awe-inspiring Valentine's Day tribute to his supermodel wife, sharing her sizzling snap in hot pink lingerie while sitting on a white couch, captioning "Happy Valentine's Day baby."

Hailey also shared the same image with sweet caption: "Valentine I love you baby."

Justin and Hailey kicked off the celebrations on Sunday with an extra special night out when they enjoyed a double date with Kendall Jenner and her NBA star boyfriend, Devin Booker, to Super Bowl LVI at the SoFi Stadium in California.