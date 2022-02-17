Prince William warms Kate Middleton's heart with incomparably most romantic gesture

Prince William never lets his feelings down for his sweet wife Kate Middleton as he often surprises his love with heartfelt romantic gestures.



The Duke of Cambridge reportedly surprised Kate with a huge box of dozens roses on Valentine’s Day. He also looped his three children in the most attractive effective and valuable moment, according to a royal insider.



the couple's eight-year-old son Prince George, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, gifted their parents "handmade Valentine's cards" from a school activity.



Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly homebodies, so their date nights tend to be chill.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly watch documentaries when the children are in bed, order takeout, play Scrabble and enjoy a few glasses of wine. For them, it’s the simple things in life that count.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are loved-up couple and most respected members of the Royal Family.