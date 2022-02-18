 
entertainment
Friday Feb 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth's nephew pictured with two women on Valentine's Day

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 18, 2022

Queen Elizabeths nephew pictured with two women on Valentines Day

Queen Elizabeth's nephew Lord Snowden was pictured coming out of a private members' club in London wit his two female companions on Valentine's Day.

According to Richard Eden, British TV personality and senior journalist associated with mailplus, Lord Snowden parted his ways with his wife Serena in 2020 after a 26-year marriage.

Photo mailplus
Photo mailplus

Eden reported that the father of two was married to the daughter of multi-millionaire landowner Earl of Harrington, Viscount Petersham.

The journalist sai Lord Snowden is professional known as David Linely.

