Friday Feb 18 2022
'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev offers you special birthday message for 'only' £148

Friday Feb 18, 2022

Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev is ready to 'bless' his fans on their special moments.

The notorious conman has offered personalised messaged for all his fans for £148. He goes on to promise his fans that the video will be up with in 24 hours of the payment.

Fans of Netflix can now get a personalised message by Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev.

"Hi everybody I am so excited to be here on Cameo," he begins in a video.

"I am Simon Leviev, if you want any blessing, anything, birthday, whatever, shout out. I am so excited to be here. I wish you a great and magnificent day," says the 31-year-old.

In another clip, he is spotted taking a swip at all the women he has conned in the past."Party like it's your last day - like your enemies are after you," he says.

People around the world are flabbergasted and shocked at the magnanimity of Leviev's cons. 

"It's a massive kick in the teeth for all the women he swindled thousands out of over the years," a source told The Sun.

"Many are still paying off the loans from cards that he duped from them yet here Simon is branding himself as a celebrity," added another.

"What message are we sending to teenagers if this is the kind of person that we celebrate?" said a third person.

