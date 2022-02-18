 
Kim Kardashian unfollows Kanye West after Pete Davidson diss

Kim Kardashian has officially followed her estranged husband Kanye West on Instagram.

The 41-year-old reality star's move comes after Kanye turned to his Instagram to mock and old video of boyfriend Pete Davidson talking about the rapper's mental health.

“HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?”he captioned in a now-deleted post.

The mother-of-four has instead followed new boyfriend Davidson. a day after the SNL funnyman rejoined Instagram after a five year hiatus.

Take a look:

