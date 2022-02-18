 
Friday Feb 18 2022
'Yellowstone' actor Forrie J. Smith vows to not get vaccinated amid SAG Awards

Friday Feb 18, 2022

Yellowstone actor Forrie J. Smith has seemingly vowed not to get Covid-19 vaccination as he decided to not attend SAG Awards 2022.

Taking to Instagram, the actor informed his fans about his absence from the event in since-deleted video.

“I mean no offense to anyone," he said. "I'm not vaccinated and it's a requirement to be vaccinated to be at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony."

Smith told his followers that he will not ‘get vaccinated.’

"I haven't been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don't vaccinate my dogs, I don't vaccinate my horses," he expressed. "I've never had a flu shot. I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities."

“It's just my beliefs. I just don't believe in that stuff. Whatever,” he concluded.

Smith and his co-stars have been nominated in the outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series category at the prestigious awards.

The SAG Awards have informed the attendees to “show proof of vaccination plus booster shot (if eligible), proof of negative lab-based COVID-19 PCR test within 48 hours of event, and negative antigen (rapid) test the day of the event," read on official website.

