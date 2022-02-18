‘Yellowstone’ actor Forrie J. Smith vows to not get vaccinated amid SAG Awards

Yellowstone actor Forrie J. Smith has seemingly vowed not to get Covid-19 vaccination as he decided to not attend SAG Awards 2022.

Taking to Instagram, the actor informed his fans about his absence from the event in since-deleted video.

“I mean no offense to anyone," he said. "I'm not vaccinated and it's a requirement to be vaccinated to be at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony."

Smith told his followers that he will not ‘get vaccinated.’

"I haven't been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don't vaccinate my dogs, I don't vaccinate my horses," he expressed. "I've never had a flu shot. I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities."

“It's just my beliefs. I just don't believe in that stuff. Whatever,” he concluded.

Smith and his co-stars have been nominated in the outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series category at the prestigious awards.

The SAG Awards have informed the attendees to “show proof of vaccination plus booster shot (if eligible), proof of negative lab-based COVID-19 PCR test within 48 hours of event, and negative antigen (rapid) test the day of the event," read on official website.