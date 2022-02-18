Queen Elizabeth’s favourite food revealed

Queen Elizabeth’s former chef Darren McGrady has revealed a favourite food of the British monarch, saying it ‘goes back again and again and again every day until it's all gone’.



Talking to a baking site, the former royal chef said, “The Chocolate Biscuit Cake is the only cake that goes back again and again and again every day until it's all gone.”

According to the Mirror UK, Darren McGrady, who cooked for the Queen at Buckingham Palace for 11 years, further said “She'll take a small slice every day until eventually there is only one tiny piece, but you have to send that up, she wants to finish the whole of that cake."

Previously, in an interview with Hello Magazine, Darren had said Queen is not a foodie and prefers traditional British and French cuisine.