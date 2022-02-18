BTS' J-Hope's birthday: Recalling his solo tracks that made fans go wow

BTS member J-Hope is garnering heartiest wishes from fans all around the world who are in awe of his killing dance moves and and amazing rap parts in the septet's songs.

However, there’s been much more to his career also as a solo artist which usually remains under the shadow of the world famous pop group’s bigger achievements.

To celebrate his birthday, here’s a shout out to J-Hope’s best five solo songs that are dope enough to make fans go wow:

1. Outro: EGO (Map of the Soul: 7)

2. Chicken Noodle Soup feat. Becky G



3. Airplane

4. Daydream

5. Intro: Boy Meets Evil





