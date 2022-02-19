Kanye West’s objections ‘falling short’ as ‘ironclad prenup’ protects Kim Kardashian

 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 19 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Kanye West’s attempts at making ‘useless objections’ over Kim Kardashian’s legal moves ‘unnecessary’ since an ironclad prenup assures properties remain divided.

This report has been brought forward by a source close to Radar and they explained how ‘ironclad’ Kim Kardashian’s prenup with Kanye West is.

This revelation comes shortly after Kim requested a sped up hearing for her divorce, leaving Kanye West irked.

According to sources, Kanye’s objections “make no sense” because their prenups prevent her from taking anything that is his if she ever decides to remarry.

This news comes shortly after it was revealed that Kanye West put forward three requirements before he would agree to sign on the dotted line.

The first is that Kim not be allowed to transfer anything from their shared trusts, two being that any debts be paid in the case that any one of them die before the other.

The third stipulation however is the most telling of the couple’s current standing for it requires that any conversations about the kids stay on the court record, especially in the case that Kim remarries. 

