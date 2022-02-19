 
entertainment
Britney Spears plans to help other victims after conservatorship Battle

Singing sensation Britney Spears is planning to help other victims post conservatorship termination.

According to a statement given to Hollywood Life by an insider, the singer does not want anyone else to go through what she did and is in talks with her team as to how she can be of help to others.

"Those around her have been suggesting that she start a charity, or some type of organization, to do this," the source added

"Everyone knows that, with what she went through, she has the power to bring change to the world."

"She knows that the time to strike is now and she is ready!" the insider continued. "It is the only way, in her mind, that she will be able to heal from the trauma she went through and those around her think that it is a wonderful idea."

