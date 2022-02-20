Jesy Nelson gets close to a model who was convicted for drug dealing

Jesy Nelson’s recent ties with a male model is creating a buzz as it has been revealed that the singer’s secret new flame has had handed a two-year prison term for possessing cocaine with ‘intent to supply.’

According to The Sun, the former member of the famed British girl group Little Mix got close to Aaron Gage last year without having any ‘idea of his past.’

A source spilled to the outlet, “Jesy had no idea about this man's past. Obviously, should Jesy have known about his past, a first date wouldn't have happened.”

However, the insider clarifies that the 30-year-old has been focusing on her music lately.

“Jesy's gone away for a while to recoup after the last year of relentless trolling and to be able to focus fully on her new music,” the outlet quoted. “Her new team are ensuring she's keeping focused and positive ahead of the new track dropping.'

The Boyz singer and Gage reportedly connected on Instagram when the later received a reply to his message from the pop star.

“She was single at the time and they got on well. He was smitten, but she was focused on her career long-term," the source added.