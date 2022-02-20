 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 20 2022
Kate Middleton is 'really bad' at this particular crafty skill

Kate Middleton was embarrassed after a new skill she tried to pick up for her son Prince George ended in disaster.

The Duchess of Cambridge shared that she had picked up a new hobby to create a special present for her eight-year-old son.

Considering that the Duchess already has a creative flair for photography and art, it was thought that her newly chosen hobby, knitting, would be a breeze.

However, it was quickly proved that she was "really bad" at the skill as her plan to knit her then-unborn son an adorable sweater went south.

Speaking to a group of royal fans when visiting Glasgow in 2013, she shared: "I've been trying to knit and I'm really bad. I should be asking for tips!," reports Hello!.

Then in 2020, she met with some grandmothers who were really good at the skill, there she admitted that her attempt to knit a jumper for her son failed miserably.

She said: "I tried knitting when I first had George. I tried to knit him a very special jumper, but I got halfway down and it splattered. It's such an amazing skill."

