Sunday Feb 20 2022
Channing Tatum almost rejected ‘Magic Mike 3’ for THIS reason

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Channing Tatum revealed that starring in Magic Mike is tough work because of the intense fitness regime
Channing Tatum may be reprising his role as Mike Lane in the third installment of Magic Mike but the actor wasn’t always up for the offer.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, February 17, Tatum revealed that he was hesitant to return to the beloved role of Mike because of the intense fitness regime that it requires.

Referring to a shirtless picture of himself from the second installment in the franchise, Magic Mike XXL, Tatum said, “That might be the reason why I didn't want to do a third one. Because I have to look like that.”

“It's hard to look like that. Even if you do work out, to be that kind of in shape is not natural. That's not even healthy. You have to starve yourself. I don't think when you're that lean, it's actually healthy,” he added.

Tatum went on to add that staying in shape with a 9 to 5 job seems practically impossible to him as an actor who has to do it as a full-time job.

“I don't know how people who work a 9 to 5 actually stay in shape because it's my full-time job, and I can barely do it,” said Tatum.

Tatum will be seen as Mike Lane for the third time in the upcoming HBO Max film Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which is set to release soon exclusively on the streaming platform. 

