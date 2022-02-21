 
entertainment
Monday Feb 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West gets along fine with Soulja Boy: ‘It’s all love’

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 21, 2022

Kanye West gets along fine with Soulja Boy: ‘It’s all love’
Kanye West gets along fine with Soulja Boy: ‘It’s all love’

Kanye West and Soulja Boy are no longer on bad terms as the 31-year-old rapper, real name DeAndre Cortez, recently spilled the beans on his improving ties with the Donda hit-maker.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Cortez updated his fans about his recent rift with the 44-year-old rapper, who now goes as Ye, when he talked about the whirlwind romance of west’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

“Listen. Me and Ye is all good. Just a lil friendly jokes and fun,” Cortez started explaining. “Don't think I'm against him. We spoke we gon figure things out.”

The Turn My Swag rapper further clarified, “We both two smart individuals chasing our dreams. We both act a lil crazy sometimes but we know what we doing. It's all love never get it confused.”

Kanye West gets along fine with Soulja Boy: ‘It’s all love’

Cortez also shared screenshots of the Flashing Lights rapper's texts which read, “This Ye. Don't bring up me or my wife no more.”

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ V feels ‘grateful’ for concern by international ARMYs: ‘You’re sweet’

BTS’ V feels ‘grateful’ for concern by international ARMYs: ‘You’re sweet’
Piers Morgan shares his worries for Queen Elizabeth after Covid diagnosis

Piers Morgan shares his worries for Queen Elizabeth after Covid diagnosis
Courteney Cox says she ‘looked really strange’ post cosmetic treatment

Courteney Cox says she ‘looked really strange’ post cosmetic treatment
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spend ‘Favourite kind of Sunday’ together

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spend ‘Favourite kind of Sunday’ together
Jamal Edwards, who helped Ed Sheeran and Jessie J rise to fame, dies

Jamal Edwards, who helped Ed Sheeran and Jessie J rise to fame, dies
Justin Trudeau wishes Queen ‘fast and full recovery’ from Covid

Justin Trudeau wishes Queen ‘fast and full recovery’ from Covid
Queen Elizabeth issues her first message after Covid diagnosis

Queen Elizabeth issues her first message after Covid diagnosis
‘God Save The Queen’: messages pour in after Elizabeth catches COVID

‘God Save The Queen’: messages pour in after Elizabeth catches COVID
Prince Harry's priorities are skewed says royal expert

Prince Harry's priorities are skewed says royal expert
Fans voice support for Chris Noth as he returns to social media

Fans voice support for Chris Noth as he returns to social media

Gal Gadot loves watching 'Friends' on Sundays

Gal Gadot loves watching 'Friends' on Sundays
Prince Harry has no plan to step aside for Princess Anne and Prince Edward

Prince Harry has no plan to step aside for Princess Anne and Prince Edward

Latest

view all