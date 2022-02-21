Kanye West gets along fine with Soulja Boy: ‘It’s all love’

Kanye West and Soulja Boy are no longer on bad terms as the 31-year-old rapper, real name DeAndre Cortez, recently spilled the beans on his improving ties with the Donda hit-maker.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Cortez updated his fans about his recent rift with the 44-year-old rapper, who now goes as Ye, when he talked about the whirlwind romance of west’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

“Listen. Me and Ye is all good. Just a lil friendly jokes and fun,” Cortez started explaining. “Don't think I'm against him. We spoke we gon figure things out.”

The Turn My Swag rapper further clarified, “We both two smart individuals chasing our dreams. We both act a lil crazy sometimes but we know what we doing. It's all love never get it confused.”

Cortez also shared screenshots of the Flashing Lights rapper's texts which read, “This Ye. Don't bring up me or my wife no more.”