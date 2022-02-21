 
entertainment
Monday Feb 21 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 21, 2022

Piers Morgan shares his worries for Queen Elizabeth after Covid diagnosis

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has expressed his worries for the health of Queen Elizabeth II after she tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

Morgan took to Twitter and shared Queen’s photo with his concerns for the health of the British monarch.

“Worrying for any 95-year-old person to catch this virus, and a very worrying time for Britain when it's our Monarch. Good luck, Ma'am.”

Piers Morgan also wished the Queen a ‘full and speedy’ recovery from coronavirus.

He tweeted, “Wishing Her Majesty, The Queen a full & speedy recovery from COVID-19.”

Queen, 95 tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday but her symptoms are "mild" and she intends to continue with light duties at her Windsor Castle residence.

