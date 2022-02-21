How do PECA amendments muzzle free speech of Pakistani citizens?

The government has passed yet another law to suppress free speech, which will further strip the public of basic civil rights .



Already, the 2016 Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) has been used to arrest journalists and activists for online content that is critical of the government. Now, the amendments made to the law, over the weekend, through an ordinance, will further give state authorities sweeping powers to prosecute, arrest and imprison dissenting voices.

The government has justified the new amendments in the name of security and to combat “fake news” online.

Media organizations, lawyers and human rights activists promise to challenge the ordinance and protect free speech in Pakistan.

What is the new ordinance and how will it apply to a citizen of Pakistan? Geo.tv explains.