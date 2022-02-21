 
entertainment
Monday Feb 21 2022
Matthew Perry won’t ‘sugarcoat the tougher times’ he went through in upcoming memoir

Monday Feb 21, 2022

Matthew Perry's upcoming memoir is going to be ‘totally honest’, reveals source

Matthew Perry will not ‘sugarcoat the tougher times’ in his life in his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, revealed a source.

The actor is penning down his life on the sets of hit TV show Friends to that of beyond in his memoir. He will be clearing up all rumors about his relationship with the show’s cast as well.

“He wants to recount his experiences, both good and bad, to help others and set the record straight over a number of incidents that were either untold until now, taken out of context or in some cases totally twisted the wrong way and needing complete clarification,” an insider told Us Weekly.

The source went on saying, “He’ll delve into his addictions, of course, plus clear up rumors about his feelings for the Friends costars. Plus, he’ll discuss what went wrong in a number of his past relationships.”

The Fools Rush In actor struggled with drug and alcohol abuse during his time on Friends

The actor revealed on Chris Evans Breakfast Show in 2016 that he couldn’t remember "somewhere between season three and six" as he was battling with his drug addictions.

“It wasn’t always a bed of roses for Matthew on and off the Friends set, and Matt isn’t going to sugarcoat the tougher times that he went through with the cast. He’ll also discuss what it was like at the reunion, both good and bad,” the source added.

“It’s not going to be salacious or mean, just totally honest,” the source concluded. “But given the nature of Matt’s life and his experiences, that guarantees this will be an incredibly juicy read!”

The 52-year-old actor’s memoir will hit the shelves on 1st November 2022.

