Monday Feb 21 2022
Prince Harry, William ‘being forced into concessions’ as Queen’s health spark fears

Monday Feb 21, 2022

Prince William and Prince Harry have reportedly forced into a deadline over personal feud as Queen Elizabeth’s covid-19 diagnosis sparks concerns across the country.

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl made this revelation in the latest interview.

According to Express UK, she was quoted saying, "Harry will want to be a part of the celebratory weekend in June, and will almost certainly be required to appear with William at that time.”

A the moment, "It seems to me that both brothers will have to make concessions.”

Before concluding she also added, "They didn’t seem to find an opportunity at Prince Phillip’s funeral last April to talk properly, but the Jubilee should give them more of a chance to thrash it out one to one."

Mandy Moore says ‘being a mom is a gift beyond comprehension’ on son Gus’ 1st birthday

Prince Harry watches from the side as Queen battles Covid-19

Alexandra Daddario’s house targeted by a man with loaded weapon: reports

‘Lord of the Rings’ fans slam Amazon’s ‘Rings of Power’ for ‘trying to be woke’

Daniel Radcliffe leaves fans spellbound with his shocking transformation for biopic

Prince Charles pays tribute to Jamal Edwards

Becky Hill finds out her BRIT award was originally made for other artist

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's US move sees change in 'attitude'

Kristen Stewart slammed for ‘irresponsibly’ trying to vomit in Diana role

Justin Bieber enjoyed Super Bowl with Hailey, Kendall Jenner before Covid diagnosis

