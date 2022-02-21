Prince Harry, William ‘being forced into concessions’ as Queen’s health spark fears

Prince William and Prince Harry have reportedly forced into a deadline over personal feud as Queen Elizabeth’s covid-19 diagnosis sparks concerns across the country.



Royal commentator Katie Nicholl made this revelation in the latest interview.

According to Express UK, she was quoted saying, "Harry will want to be a part of the celebratory weekend in June, and will almost certainly be required to appear with William at that time.”

A the moment, "It seems to me that both brothers will have to make concessions.”

Before concluding she also added, "They didn’t seem to find an opportunity at Prince Phillip’s funeral last April to talk properly, but the Jubilee should give them more of a chance to thrash it out one to one."