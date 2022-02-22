 
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Feb 22 2022
WhatsApp rolls out more updates in voice note feature

WhatsApp voice note logo. Photo: WhatsApp
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is bringing some innovations to its voice note feature for its Android version, the WABetainfo reported.

However, the updated feature works on the voice notes only when forwarded.

What's new?

Colour: The voice note icon, which is generally yellow, will now be orange in colour whenever users forward a note or a sound clip.

Different icons: WhatsApp will now be using different icons to distinguish between forwarded voice notes and audio files.

Screenshot provided by WABetainfo shows how a forwarded voice note would appear in chats.
Voice waveforms: The forwarded voice notes will now include voice waveforms but only if it is recorded using the version of WhatsApp where the feature is enabled.

Playback speed: As we know that WhatsApp recently rolled out more options for voice note playback speed. In he latest development, the forwarded voice notes will also have this feature, but it wouldn't be available for audio files.

However, WhatsApp will soon roll it out for both iOS and Android.

