 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Cardi B reacts to Russian move on Ukraine

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

Cardi B reacts to Russian move on Ukraine
Cardi B reacts to Russian move on Ukraine

US rapper Cardi B has strongly reacted to Russian decision over Ukraine, saying ‘War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing.”

The I Like It singer shared her views after a fan took to Twitter and asked her about her opinion over the burning issue.

She responded to the fan saying, “Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis.”

“War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about,” Cardi B concluded.

President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered Russia’s military to act as peacekeepers in two breakaway regions of Ukraine, just hours after he recognised them as independent.

In two official decrees, Putin instructed the defence ministry to assume "the function of peacekeeping" in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

Moscow provided no details or date for any deployment, with the order only saying that it "comes into force from the day it was signed".

Russia has moved tens of thousands of soldiers to regions near Ukraine´s borders, with the West saying Moscow plans to use them for an attack at any moment.

More From Entertainment:

Madonna shows off her kid’s talent in latest video

Madonna shows off her kid’s talent in latest video
Queen Elizabeth will never step down as monarch: Here’s why

Queen Elizabeth will never step down as monarch: Here’s why
Cillian Murphy reveals what he 'hates' about Peaky Blinders role

Cillian Murphy reveals what he 'hates' about Peaky Blinders role
Jamal Edwards shocking cause of death revealed by close pals

Jamal Edwards shocking cause of death revealed by close pals
Harrison Ford helps crew member as he suffered from a heart attack

Harrison Ford helps crew member as he suffered from a heart attack

Miss Alabama Zoe Bethel dies 8 days after suffering horror injuries in accident

Miss Alabama Zoe Bethel dies 8 days after suffering horror injuries in accident
Prince Andrew £12M payout '800 times greater' than Sarah Ferguson divorce settlement

Prince Andrew £12M payout '800 times greater' than Sarah Ferguson divorce settlement

David Beckham son Cruz working with Justin Bieber writer to launch music career

David Beckham son Cruz working with Justin Bieber writer to launch music career
Priyanka Chopra receives apology for embarrasing encounter with Rosie O’Donnell

Priyanka Chopra receives apology for embarrasing encounter with Rosie O’Donnell
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry special night out with Eugenie ended with bad news

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry special night out with Eugenie ended with bad news
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s first meeting details revealed

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s first meeting details revealed
Jennifer Aniston 'fears' Matthew Perry will 'betray' her with Brad Pitt divorce details

Jennifer Aniston 'fears' Matthew Perry will 'betray' her with Brad Pitt divorce details

Latest

view all