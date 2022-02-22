Cardi B reacts to Russian move on Ukraine

US rapper Cardi B has strongly reacted to Russian decision over Ukraine, saying ‘War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing.”



The I Like It singer shared her views after a fan took to Twitter and asked her about her opinion over the burning issue.

She responded to the fan saying, “Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis.”

“War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about,” Cardi B concluded.

President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered Russia’s military to act as peacekeepers in two breakaway regions of Ukraine, just hours after he recognised them as independent.

In two official decrees, Putin instructed the defence ministry to assume "the function of peacekeeping" in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

Moscow provided no details or date for any deployment, with the order only saying that it "comes into force from the day it was signed".

Russia has moved tens of thousands of soldiers to regions near Ukraine´s borders, with the West saying Moscow plans to use them for an attack at any moment.