Billie Eilish halts her performance in NYC to check crowd's safety

Billie Eilish paused her show again as she asked the crowd to 'give everybody some room' during one of her concerts at Madison Square Garden over weekend.

The 20-year-old singer was performing to a sold-out crowd in New York City over the weekend when she encouraged the crowd to 'sit down' if they needed to, and take a moment to compose themselves.



'If you want to sit down, you are allowed. Go ahead, sit down, take a breath,' she said.

This comes weeks after she was slammed by Kanye West of making an alleged dig at Travis Scott in the wake of his Astroworld controversy, by stopping her show in Atlanta, Georgia.

In the video, Bili Eilish asked music lovers at the front to 'take a step back and give everybody some room down here' while gesturing toward the front.



Previously, Billie Eilish halted her show at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia earlier this month when she saw an audience member struggling to breathe and appealed to her crew to get an inhaler for the female fan.