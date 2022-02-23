Meghan Markle tried to overshadow Kate Middleton's Denmark visit with dinner photos?

Kate Middleton on Tuesday arrived in Denmark on a two-day visit. It's her first visit foreign visit since the pandemic begin.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project at the University of Copenhagen as her first engagement of Denmark tour.

As Prince William's wife arrived in Denman, photographs of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dining with Princess Eugenie appeared on a US gossip website.

Royal expert and TV personality Richard Eden, while commenting of Sussexes pictures, wrote on Twitter, "Coincidence? Photographs of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dining with Princess Eugenie appear on a US gossip website on the very day that the Duchess of Cambridge is making her first foreign visit since the pandemic."