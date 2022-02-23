 
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
Kourtney Kardashian mocked to let daughter 'be a child': 'She looks 16'

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are receiving flak from public over their daughter Penelope's viral video.

Scott turned to his social media this week to share a dancing video with his second offspring, Penelope, 9. The duo grooved to British rapper Nutcase 22's song Captain.

While many praised the father-daughter duo over their adorable bond, some keyboard critics raised objections to Penelope's look.

 "She looks 16 yo," referring to P's red hair and crop top.

Another added: "Not me thinking she was a grown lil person."

"Why did they dye her hair red.. She’s too young for that….." another added.

 "Isn't she a bit young to be wearing a crop top??! Let her be a child!" and "Pink hair, tiktok 24/7, long nails. At this age?? I wonder what kind of parental guidance she has & what will become of her when she's an adult," wrote a fourth critic.

