Kourtney Kardashian mocked to let daughter 'be a child': 'She looks 16'

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are receiving flak from public over their daughter Penelope's viral video.
Scott turned to his social media this week to share a dancing video with his second offspring, Penelope, 9. The duo grooved to British rapper Nutcase 22's song Captain.
While many praised the father-daughter duo over their adorable bond, some keyboard critics raised objections to Penelope's look.
"She looks 16 yo," referring to P's red hair and crop top.
Another added: "Not me thinking she was a grown lil person."
"Why did they dye her hair red.. She’s too young for that….." another added.
"Isn't she a bit young to be wearing a crop top??! Let her be a child!" and "Pink hair, tiktok 24/7, long nails. At this age?? I wonder what kind of parental guidance she has & what will become of her when she's an adult," wrote a fourth critic.