 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Aiman Khan hits 10-million followers mark on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Aiman Khan hits 10-million followers mark on Instagram
Aiman Khan hits 10-million followers mark on Instagram

Pakistani actor Aiman Khan continues to rule over her fans’ hearts as she recently surpassed 10 millions followers on Instagram.

Taking to the Facebook-owned platform, the Ghar Titli Ka Par actor celebrated her achievement by sharing a short clip of her flaunting her stunning yellow Kurti, paired with chunky traditional jewellery as she left her admirers swooning over her adorable smile.

Expressing gratitude towards her followers, she captioned the post, “Thank You so much everyone for immense love!”

“Celebrating 10 million followers today!” Khan added.

As soon as her video was up on the platform, her sister and others names from media fraternity, including Hira Mani, started showering wishes over the 23-year-old actor.

Aiman Khan hits 10-million followers mark on Instagram

Meanwhile, her fellow artists Ayeza Khan recently hit the magic number on the platform. 

The Mehar Posh actor currently has 11.1 million followers which appear to only continue to soar high. 



More From Showbiz:

Mira Sethi saree reminds fans of Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’

Mira Sethi saree reminds fans of Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’
Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar drop official wedding photos: See pictures here

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar drop official wedding photos: See pictures here
Zarnish Khan declares 'all actresses look like ducks' after cosmetic surgery

Zarnish Khan declares 'all actresses look like ducks' after cosmetic surgery
Complaint filed against ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ over use of Kamathipura’s name

Complaint filed against ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ over use of Kamathipura’s name
Arjun Kapoor pokes fun at Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in latest post

Arjun Kapoor pokes fun at Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in latest post
Alia Bhatt is a vision in white as she promotes ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ in Delhi

Alia Bhatt is a vision in white as she promotes ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ in Delhi
Ajay Devgn’s quirky post for Kajol is a sweet reminder for their wedding anniversary

Ajay Devgn’s quirky post for Kajol is a sweet reminder for their wedding anniversary
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to make a debut as a writer for a web series, reports

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to make a debut as a writer for a web series, reports
Amitabh Bachchan responds to fan’s concern, says he belongs to ‘no sleep club’

Amitabh Bachchan responds to fan’s concern, says he belongs to ‘no sleep club’
Karan Johar warned Shakun Batra of ‘polarising’ reactions to Gehraiyaan

Karan Johar warned Shakun Batra of ‘polarising’ reactions to Gehraiyaan

Raveena Tandon celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Raveena Tandon celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
Tahir Raj Bhasin opens up on channelling a different character in 'Mardaani '

Tahir Raj Bhasin opens up on channelling a different character in 'Mardaani '

Latest

view all