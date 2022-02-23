 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel’s daughter Princess Estelle turns 10

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel’s daughter Princess Estelle turns 10
Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel’s daughter Princess Estelle turns 10

Swedish royal couple Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel’s eldest daughter Princess Estelle is celebrating her 10th birthday today.

The royal family shared a sweet photo of the first child of Princess Victoria and Daniel to wish her a very happy birthday.

“Today, Princess Estelle turns 10 years old,” the caption of the photo reads.

It further said, before her birthday, the Princess has been photographed at the Royal Palace. The picture was taken in February.

Estelle Silvia Ewa Mary, Princess of Sweden, Duchess of Östergötland, was born on 23 February 2012 as the first child of the Crown Princess and Prince Daniel. 

According to the succession order, Princess Estelle is the second in line to the throne after the Crown Princess.


More From Entertainment:

Simu Liu shares Tom Holland's reaction after watching 'Shang-Chi '

Simu Liu shares Tom Holland's reaction after watching 'Shang-Chi '
Kate Middleton looks 'unsure' of first solo trip in Denmark, claims body language expert

Kate Middleton looks 'unsure' of first solo trip in Denmark, claims body language expert
BTS drop plans for 2022 international Las Vegas Residency

BTS drop plans for 2022 international Las Vegas Residency
Kate Middleton slide video goes viral

Kate Middleton slide video goes viral
Cillian Murphy first look in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' revealed

Cillian Murphy first look in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' revealed
Tom Holland recalls Zendaya's reaction to his death-defying stunt in 'Uncharted'

Tom Holland recalls Zendaya's reaction to his death-defying stunt in 'Uncharted'

Idris Elba shifting focus from acting to music career: ‘People can hate’

Idris Elba shifting focus from acting to music career: ‘People can hate’
Brad Pitt left 'soulmate' Jennifer Aniston in 'fear' of settling down forever, says astrologer

Brad Pitt left 'soulmate' Jennifer Aniston in 'fear' of settling down forever, says astrologer
Kanye West plays Kim Kardashian’s line about ‘marrying best rapper’ at 'Donda 2' concert

Kanye West plays Kim Kardashian’s line about ‘marrying best rapper’ at 'Donda 2' concert
Prince William carries out royal duties at Windsor Castle as Queen continues to recover from Covid

Prince William carries out royal duties at Windsor Castle as Queen continues to recover from Covid
BTS Jungkook sparks breakup rumors with song recommendation: ‘Hope it’s only a song'

BTS Jungkook sparks breakup rumors with song recommendation: ‘Hope it’s only a song'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle laugh off royal rift with Eugenie over final US dinner

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle laugh off royal rift with Eugenie over final US dinner

Latest

view all