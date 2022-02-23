Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel’s daughter Princess Estelle turns 10

Swedish royal couple Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel’s eldest daughter Princess Estelle is celebrating her 10th birthday today.



The royal family shared a sweet photo of the first child of Princess Victoria and Daniel to wish her a very happy birthday.

“Today, Princess Estelle turns 10 years old,” the caption of the photo reads.

It further said, before her birthday, the Princess has been photographed at the Royal Palace. The picture was taken in February.

Estelle Silvia Ewa Mary, Princess of Sweden, Duchess of Östergötland, was born on 23 February 2012 as the first child of the Crown Princess and Prince Daniel.

According to the succession order, Princess Estelle is the second in line to the throne after the Crown Princess.



