 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Anna Sorokin accuses Rachel Williams for using friendship for clout: ‘Fleeting fame!’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Anna Sorokin accuses Rachel Williams for using friendship for clout: ‘Fleeting fame!’
Anna Sorokin accuses Rachel Williams for using friendship for clout: ‘Fleeting fame!’

Anna Sorokin slams her former friend Rachel Williams of 'trying to cash in' on fleeting fame, all for the sole purpose of 'a few minutes of fame'.

Sorokin issued her statement in a written admission and according to Newsweek it read, "I've been silent about this for years.”

“However, over [the] past two weeks watching Rachel stubbornly refuse to move on from her contrived trauma, ever brazen and unchecked, while going on every show that will have her, I thought- now I have to. And if I have to I will.”

She also went on to say, "I know - sounds incredible, considering Rachel's recent media crusade during which she accuses everyone who isn't aligned with her vision of self as a wronged martyr starved for justice of 'glorifying crime' and 'giving a platform to a con."

She even accused Williams of spending the "past three years talking and writing about me, reading and dissecting my interviews, taking angry notes, [and] looking for things to get outraged about."

"Find yourself someone who's dedicated to you the way Rachel is dedicated to my Twitter."

"Don't you just love the irony of watching Rachel DeLoache Williams constantly adjust her (very) flexible moral standards depending on the protective amount of $ she stands to profit based on the latest twists in the tale of her 'unfortunate' association with me?"

"BEFORE she epically embarrassed herself during my trial and before Netflix forever celebrated her (very accurate) total Karen image, her moral compass deemed it acceptable to suggest we write a book together."

The last few parts of her statement even went as far as to accuse Williams of "attempt[ing] to sell her white woman tears... while continuing to shamelessly exploit her connection to me."

More From Entertainment:

Elton John proves ‘show must go on’ in New York following terrifying jet failure

Elton John proves ‘show must go on’ in New York following terrifying jet failure
Khloé Kardashian seeks Blac Chyna's bank, therapy records in assault case

Khloé Kardashian seeks Blac Chyna's bank, therapy records in assault case
'The Kardashians' trailer: Scott Disick ignored, Travis Barker's proposal steals spotlight

'The Kardashians' trailer: Scott Disick ignored, Travis Barker's proposal steals spotlight
Royal Charity responds to questions about salaries of top staff

Royal Charity responds to questions about salaries of top staff
Victoria Beckham drops jaws in bridal-inspired gown at a pal’s wedding: pic

Victoria Beckham drops jaws in bridal-inspired gown at a pal’s wedding: pic
Panic, frenzy unfolds over news of Queen Elizabeth II's death

Panic, frenzy unfolds over news of Queen Elizabeth II's death
Britney Spears buying her own house after landing $15 million book deal

Britney Spears buying her own house after landing $15 million book deal
Lindsay Lohan recreates the iconic ‘Parent Trap’ line: 'I have class'

Lindsay Lohan recreates the iconic ‘Parent Trap’ line: 'I have class'
Scarlett Johansson set to launch her own skincare brand in March

Scarlett Johansson set to launch her own skincare brand in March
BTS member Jungkook debuts on Billboard’s Hot 100 with ‘Stay Alive’

BTS member Jungkook debuts on Billboard’s Hot 100 with ‘Stay Alive’
TikTok star Addison Rae lands major film role after Netflix success

TikTok star Addison Rae lands major film role after Netflix success
The Weeknd slams Angelina Jolie romance rumours with Simi Khadra PDA

The Weeknd slams Angelina Jolie romance rumours with Simi Khadra PDA

Latest

view all