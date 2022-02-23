 
world
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
By
Reuters

Russia evacuates diplomats from Ukraine, takes down mission flags

By
Reuters

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Crosses installed during a protest against Russias actions in Donbas are seen in front of the Russian embassy Kyiv, Ukraine February 23, 2022. Signs read: Russian occupier. — Reuters
Crosses installed during a protest against Russia's actions in Donbas are seen in front of the Russian embassy Kyiv, Ukraine February 23, 2022. Signs read: "Russian occupier". — Reuters

  • Russia starts evacuating diplomatic staff from all of its missions in Ukraine.
  • Embassy as well as the consulate general in Odessa were seen with Russian flags taken down.
  • "Several cars left the territory of the consulate in the morning," Ukraine security force member says.

KYIV/ODESSA: Russia has started evacuating diplomatic staff from all of its missions in Ukraine, TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a representative of the Russian Embassy in Kyiv.

The embassy as well as the consulate general in Odessa were seen on Wednesday with Russian flags taken down.

"Several cars left the territory of the consulate in the morning," a member of the Ukrainian National Guard who was on duty near the Russian consulate in Odessa told Reuters.

Russia's foreign ministry announced an evacuation of diplomatic staff from Ukraine for what it called safety reasons on Tuesday, a day after President Vladimir Putin recognised independence of two breakaway regions in Ukraine's east and ordered Russian troops "to keep peace" there, while massing military along Ukrainian borders.

The United States and its allies unveiled more sanctions against Russia on Wednesday over its recognition of the two separatist areas, while making clear they were keeping tougher measures in reserve in case of a full-scale invasion by Moscow. 

Last week a video showing smoke rising from the Russian Embassy's chimney circulated online. An employee said that staff had burnt documents before departure, TASS quoted him as saying on Wednesday.

"This is an ordinary procedure. In cases like we have now there is a set of measures that should be taken for security reasons," the employee said, according to TASS.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry requested President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to break off diplomatic ties with Russia in response the recognition of independence of separatist-held regions.

Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he was weighing the request. 

More From World:

Ukraine declares state of emergency, summons citizens home from Russia

Ukraine declares state of emergency, summons citizens home from Russia
UK's Russia sanctions pose no risk to finance sector: BoE's Bailey

UK's Russia sanctions pose no risk to finance sector: BoE's Bailey
Woman kidnaps ex-husband after knowing about his second marriage

Woman kidnaps ex-husband after knowing about his second marriage
US and allies step up sanctions pressure on Russia over Ukraine

US and allies step up sanctions pressure on Russia over Ukraine
Watch: How did the Ukraine-Russia crisis begin?

Watch: How did the Ukraine-Russia crisis begin?

WATCH: Putin tells off spy chief on recognition of Russian-held separatist regions in Ukraine

WATCH: Putin tells off spy chief on recognition of Russian-held separatist regions in Ukraine

Donbas Eastern Ukraine: Flashpoint in Russia's escalating crisis

Donbas Eastern Ukraine: Flashpoint in Russia's escalating crisis

Biden announces ‘first’ sanctions on Russia over Ukraine

Biden announces ‘first’ sanctions on Russia over Ukraine
Bitcoin could be laid low by miners' malady

Bitcoin could be laid low by miners' malady
NATO chief sees 'every indication' Russia still planning full-scale assault on Ukraine

NATO chief sees 'every indication' Russia still planning full-scale assault on Ukraine
Hamburglars: Couple escapes from restaurant without paying after eating 12 burgers

Hamburglars: Couple escapes from restaurant without paying after eating 12 burgers
Trump's 'Truth Social' becomes most downloaded app on Apple Store: report

Trump's 'Truth Social' becomes most downloaded app on Apple Store: report

Latest

view all