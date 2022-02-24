 
Lizzo highlights the 'darker side' of fame: 'The depression, anxiety soon followed'

Lyricist and songwriter Lizzo recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shed some light on her experience with fame and the ‘anxiety’ as well as ‘depression’ that followed.

The singer reflected upon her experience with fame, as well as the struggles that come along with it when she admitted, "Fame happens to you."

Lizzo weighed in on it all while speaking with Variety and began by explaining that, "Fame happens to you."

"It's more of an observation of you. People become famous, and it's like — my DNA didn't change. Nothing changed about me."

"My anxiety didn't go away. My depression didn't go away. The things that I love didn't go away. I'm still myself. But the way y'all look at me and perceive me has changed. It's a very weird, kind of formless thing."

“Most famous people have been famous just as long as they've been a person, so they have acclimated more to it,” Lizzo added.

“I was going into dive bars and getting [expletive]faced in 2018. And nobody knew who I was, and nobody was bothering me. By 2019, I noticed I couldn't go to restaurants with my dancers and stuff."

I don't think they're doing it maliciously. I definitely think they're conditioned to believe that bigger bodies don't have enough stamina to perform at the level that I do."

She added, "For decades, we have been depicted on television and in movies as lazy and huffing and puffing while the other thinner characters are jogging. It's fine.”

“It's a stereotype. I ain't new to stereotypes. But what I'm trying to do is dismantle every stereotype that I have the power to do. I'm destroying them by just living and being incredible all the time."

"If you love me… you love all of me. You don't get to pick and choose," her post began. "We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves."

Before concluding he also added, "Take a moment today and think about the conditions we hold so tightly to that keep us from the freedom of true love. Do you really wanna be so tightly wound? Free yourself in love. You deserve it."

