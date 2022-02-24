Former child star Abigail Breslin gets engaged to longtime beau

Oscar nominated actress Abigail Breslin is now engaged to her longtime beau Ira Kunyansky

Former child star and Oscar nominated actress Abigail Breslin is now engaged to her longtime beau Ira Kunyansky.

The My Sister’s Keeper actress took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share the happy news about her engagement with fans and followers.

“I was like, ‘duh.’ #engagedyall,” wrote Breslin, sharing a photo of her diamond engagement ring.

Kunyansky also took to his own personal Instagram account to share the news with a series of three photos, captioning them, “She said YES!” he wrote.





Breslin’s post was filled with good wishes from her peers, including actresses Elle Fanning and Katherine McNamara, as well as her brother Spencer Breslin.

“Awwwwwww congrats!!!!!!!,” wrote Fanning, while McNamara commented, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!”

The engagement announcement comes just a week after Breslin marked Kunyansky’s 31st birthday with a sweet Instagram post.

“Happiest birthday to my one and only, love of my life, perfect angel of a boyfriend… Life would be so uninteresting without you in it. I adore you more than words can describe,” read her birthday post.