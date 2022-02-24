 
world
Thursday Feb 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Watch: Teachers burn phones after confiscating them from students

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

A teacher in Indonesia throwing students phones into pit of fire — Screengrab/Instagram
  • Video sparks harsh reactions from netizens who condemned this action.
  • Some users say that teachers should be punished for damaging phones.
  • Another teacher joins scene by showing mobile phone to students and then throwing it into fire, despite hearing pleas from students. 

INDONESIA: A shocking incident went viral on social media from an Indonesian boarding school where school teachers were recorded throwing phones into a pit of fire after confiscating them from students.

Teachers usually punish students mildly to discipline them if they are found in possession of mobile phones during classes. However, this one teacher in Indonesia took drastic measures by burning the phones rather than giving them to their parents or back to the students.

Another teacher joined the scene by showing the mobile phones to the students before burning them despite hearing pleas from the students. 

The video sparked criticism from the netizens who condemned the move, saying that the teachers should be punished for damaging the phones.

