Friday Feb 25 2022
Prince William explains all the struggles of girl-dads: ‘Its my nightmare’

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Prince William recently wore his heart on his sleeve and got candid about the ‘nightmare’ struggles that follow any girl-dad around.

Prince William issued these claims himself while speaking to The Mirror.

He began by giving some insight into Prince George’s personality and explained how it’s been easier to parent a boy but harder to learn girl-dad responsibilities.

He was even quoted saying, "The alteration from being a single, independent man to going into marriage and then having children is life-changing. George is a right little rascal sometimes, he keeps me on my toes, but he's a sweet boy."

But when it came to talking about Princess Charlotte and all the different things dads have to learn for their daughter’s Prince William dubbed the experience of learning to tie ponytails and other daily chores, ‘a nightmare’.

But practice did make perfect in his case, and he concluded by clarifying “I can do [Princess Charlotte’s] ponytail, but that’s about it as I don’t have enough hair to practice on!”

