Friday Feb 25 2022
Harry Styles’ stalker hit by new charges for breaking into singer’s house

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Harry Styles’ stalker is facing new charges of damaging property as he tried to break into One Direction alum’s house in London last Wednesday.

To by the recent reports, Pablo Tarazaga has been accused of physically abusing a woman who was working at the star’s house as he tried to break in.

The 28-year-old has also been hit by the charges of damaging the property as he allegedly broke a vase amidst the rampage.

The Spanish native was found guilty of stalking the Watermelon Sugar singer in 2019 after he was barred from stepping within 250m of Styles.

He will be making his appearance at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday for breaching the order by “turning up at the victim’s house”.

