Friday Feb 25 2022
Camilla's plans after taking Queen Consort title revealed

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Camilla has spoken up about her feelings over news of her future title as Queen Consort.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast, the Duchess of Cornwall expressed that her future role as Queen Consort is a "great honour" and that it will tremendously help give importance to dire causes that she has been working on including her campaign on violence against women.

"Of course, it's a great honor," she said of her future role. "It couldn't be anything else."

Camilla added: "But it does help it. I'm going to keep up with these causes. You know, if I start something like this, I'm not going to give up mid-channel. I hope I should be doing it for a lifetime."

For the unversed, the Queen had made the announcement on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee, which marks 70 years since taking the throne.

"When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," the statement read. 

