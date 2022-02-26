Wendy Williams finds Sherri Shepherd’s casting a ‘slap in the face’: source

Wendy Williams has reportedly been struggling with the idea of her prime time slot getting handed to Sherri Shepherd.

According to a report by The Sun, Williams is feeling disrespected by it all, especially the manner in which the news was announced.

The source also went on to say, "It was bad enough they canceled her show and gave Sherri her own daytime talk show which is set to take over Wendy’s time slot."

At the end of the day, "It was a total slap in the face for it to be announced on Wendy’s show and her platforms."

Not only that, "they had a full goodbye package ready to go with all the best of moments over the years," the host spent time on for 12 seasons. "Normally they would want to pass the baton — but at this point, they’re not even saying ‘Good bye,’" but this time It's barely even a ‘Bye.’ It’s just incredible."