 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Wendy Williams finds Sherri Shepherd’s casting a ‘slap in the face’: source

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 26, 2022

Wendy Williams finds Sherri Shepherd’s casting a ‘slap in the face’: source
Wendy Williams finds Sherri Shepherd’s casting a ‘slap in the face’: source

Wendy Williams has reportedly been struggling with the idea of her prime time slot getting handed to Sherri Shepherd.

According to a report by The Sun, Williams is feeling disrespected by it all, especially the manner in which the news was announced.

The source also went on to say, "It was bad enough they canceled her show and gave Sherri her own daytime talk show which is set to take over Wendy’s time slot."

At the end of the day, "It was a total slap in the face for it to be announced on Wendy’s show and her platforms."

Not only that, "they had a full goodbye package ready to go with all the best of moments over the years," the host spent time on for 12 seasons. "Normally they would want to pass the baton — but at this point, they’re not even saying ‘Good bye,’" but this time It's barely even a ‘Bye.’ It’s just incredible."

More From Entertainment:

Ben Stiller's daughter once blasted him for 'not being there' during her childhood

Ben Stiller's daughter once blasted him for 'not being there' during her childhood
Prince Harry accuses UK of giving ‘insufficient information’ for bodyguard change

Prince Harry accuses UK of giving ‘insufficient information’ for bodyguard change
Body language decode Prince Harry’s ‘attitude’ at Super Bowl

Body language decode Prince Harry’s ‘attitude’ at Super Bowl
When Mark Wahlberg failed the pitch for ‘Departed’ sequel with Brad Pitt, Robert De Niro

When Mark Wahlberg failed the pitch for ‘Departed’ sequel with Brad Pitt, Robert De Niro
Prince Charles, William ‘out of sync’: ‘Their days are numbered’

Prince Charles, William ‘out of sync’: ‘Their days are numbered’
Andrew Garfield thinks Dylan O’Brien recreated 'The Social Network' scene better

Andrew Garfield thinks Dylan O’Brien recreated 'The Social Network' scene better
Prince Harry slammed for launching memoir alongside Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry slammed for launching memoir alongside Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
Kendall Jenner sends fans wild as she shares a glimpse of her new hairstyle

Kendall Jenner sends fans wild as she shares a glimpse of her new hairstyle
Kourtney Kardashian reacts to hilarious mock wedding skit

Kourtney Kardashian reacts to hilarious mock wedding skit
Bella Hadid sets the runway on fire at Milan Fashion Week

Bella Hadid sets the runway on fire at Milan Fashion Week
Queen Elizabeth accused of ‘mental slavery’ as head-of-state for Jamaica

Queen Elizabeth accused of ‘mental slavery’ as head-of-state for Jamaica
Queen Elizabeth’s eating habits laid bare: ‘Nothing is normal here’

Queen Elizabeth’s eating habits laid bare: ‘Nothing is normal here’

Latest

view all