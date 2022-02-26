 
Body language decode Prince Harry’s ‘attitude’ at Super Bowl

A body language expert has just issued an analysis regarding Prince Harry’s Super Bowl appearance.

Dr. Lillian brought this claim forward in an interview with Express UK.

There she analyzed Prince Harry’s lacking smile and body language, explaining that he “doesn’t look as happy as he looked in the UK.”

She also told the publication, “Harry and Eugenie didn't look as happy as they did in earlier times.”

“In fact, ever since Harry has been in America, he doesn't look as happy as he looked in the UK as you don't see him with a genuine smile.”

She even looked into the dressing room picture shared by Cedric the Entertainer and added, “You don't see a genuine smile but rather a perfunctory smile as he awkwardly tries to meet US celebrities.”

“Here in this photo with a celeb, you see him with a tight and awkward smile. In the earlier photos with Eugenie, you see him with a genuine smile and his distance is close to Eugenie.”

