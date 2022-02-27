Queen Elizabeth postpones Diplomatic Reception at Windsor

Queen Elizabeth has accepted the Foreign Secretary's advice that the Diplomatic Reception at Windsor on Wednesday should be postponed.

According to reports, the postponement is reported due to the situation in Ukraine, not the Queen’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

The monarch tested positive for coronavirus after her son Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla contracted COVID-19.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine three days ago.

Hundreds of people have been killed in Russian invasion of Ukraine during the last couple of days.

More than 50000 people have fled the war in Ukraine as Russian troops surrounded capital Kyiv.